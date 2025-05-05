unable to open links from external apps to vivaldi
cqhuynh424
Hi all, today I just built a new PC and installed Vivaldi onto it. For the most part it works fine like how it was on my laptop. But when I clicked on a link on Discord/LINE and SignalRGB, I'm lead to the start page on the browser and not whatever I clicked on. I tested it on my laptop from my LINE chat there and I was able to open a link to Youtube just fine. Does anyone know what I could do to fix this? I looked through my settings and I can't figure out what I could have done there. Thanks guys!
@cqhuynh424 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@cqhuynh424 Try to
- Reinstall Vivaldi with installer from vivaldi.com
- Set Windows Settings → Apps → Standard Apps to Edge, then to Vivaldi restart Windows
cqhuynh424
@DoctorG thanks so much. i updated it and it's back to normal!