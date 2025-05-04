Freezing/slow
ExpiredMilk
I made an post just a minute ago about ad blocker improvement. But that's not what I want to talk about in this post. But My browser just freezing for a couple of seconds while I'm in a website, not just one website but this has happened to me in a lot of websites. The browser won't respond to anything if I swipe back, if I try touching the website to see if it responds. But after a couple of seconds later it starts to respond again but i don't know what is happening. Sometimes it just acts and responds slow for a few seconds and then it's back to normal. But Devs please check this issue. Thank you