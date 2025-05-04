I'm thinking if the ad blocking could be improved. I keep seeing pop ups even tho I have ad blocking activated in the browser, but I also would like to suggest an idea that is something I actually liked about Firefox browser for androids. The Firefox browser for Android have an extension tab in the menu which would take the user to the a Firefox's page where there's a lot of extensions. We could use this type of extension so that the user of Vivaldi could install an extension they like or they trust. For example, If I like a specific ad blocker and there's an extension for that ad blocker in Vivaldi then I could install that extension. Oh wait, that ad blocker can't block youtube ads? Well, how about an extension that blocks YouTube ads. What about an extension that makes every website in dark mode?

Pls consider this request, please and thank you Vivaldi