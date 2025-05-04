@kimoo said in Is there anyway to make last version of Vivaldi work in Win7 ?:

some peoples was success to run some apps that made for Windows10 and made it run in Windows7

That depends entirely on which standard libraries and APIs are used.

Apps that can run on Win7 and Win10+ frequently uses one codepath for Win7, and a completely different one for Win10, usually because the Win10 codepath has better functionality and performance, but it is not available in Win 7 (which is the reason for the separate Win7 code path.

Having too many such code paths eventually make the code very difficult to maintain (and even more so when Win11 and eventually win12 specific code paths are added), and eventually one with develop new features that can only be implemented efficiently using the newer functionality, and won't work in the older system.

What happens when a developer ends support for Win7 is that they remove the Win7 specific code paths in the code, and therefore the application will no longer work on Win7 (and may actually crash, which is why the first thing the installer and the app does after starting is to check which OS version it is running on).