Is there anyway to make last version of Vivaldi work in Win7 ?
I need to know if there's any possible way to make last version of V work in Windows7 , whether by using " Compatibility Administrator " or any other tool ?
please be honest with me , i very need the last version for Windows7
yngve Vivaldi Team
@kimoo No.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Longer answer: You have two options in order to use Vivaldi 7.3+ on your computer:
- Update to Win10+ (may require new hardware)
- Install Linux (may require an extra disk to preserve data, allow dual boot)
i had read that some peoples was success to run some apps that made for Windows10 and made it run in Windows7
it should be someway to make this true
even if you asked AI , he will tell you that peoples did it , but i didn't understood the details
stop believing AI engines know everything, they just gather random infos from the net, mix them up, and throw them at you, without even knowing or understanding what they're telling you.
This is the same what i think and see from my experience with it , it even can say 2 opposite of each other
yngve Vivaldi Team
That depends entirely on which standard libraries and APIs are used.
Apps that can run on Win7 and Win10+ frequently uses one codepath for Win7, and a completely different one for Win10, usually because the Win10 codepath has better functionality and performance, but it is not available in Win 7 (which is the reason for the separate Win7 code path.
Having too many such code paths eventually make the code very difficult to maintain (and even more so when Win11 and eventually win12 specific code paths are added), and eventually one with develop new features that can only be implemented efficiently using the newer functionality, and won't work in the older system.
What happens when a developer ends support for Win7 is that they remove the Win7 specific code paths in the code, and therefore the application will no longer work on Win7 (and may actually crash, which is why the first thing the installer and the app does after starting is to check which OS version it is running on).
@kimoo, Win7 is not longer supported (after 15 years now). if you don't want to change to Linux, try it with WindowsX (10 or 11) or GhostSpectre, they don't have the restrictions from MS and also not all the bloatware and unneded services, to work even in old, small PCs.