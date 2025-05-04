Lag when scrolling - help
-
I get lag when scrolling on this website/platform (see video attached). I haven't noticed it anywhere else. I don't get laggy scrolling on this website when I try on other browsers.
I have tried clearing history, downloads, cookies & cache. I've tried disabling extensions, VPN, flags, hardware acceleration, smooth scrolling, ad-blocker.
Can anyone help with what might be causing this please?
I'm using Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.11 on Windows 10.
It doesn't actually look too bad in the video but feels worse. Presumably because the video is in 60fps but monitor is 165hz.
-
I have the same problem with scrolling on all sites.
Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Win11x64 / m2NVMe / RAM32gb / Ryzen5500 / 3060ti
This is especially evident when many programs or a game are running in parallel.
I tried unsuccessfully:
- hardware acceleration turned on and off
- guest profile check
- disable all plugins
This problem is very annoying and drives me crazy.
I'll probably use another browser for now..
-
p.s. I checked other browsers based on Chrome - Opera, Google Chrome.
They also have a lag in scrolling.
I also tried to install plugins for scrolling - it didn't work either.
It seems that this is a feature of Chromium and there is no way to solve it.
pp.s. Scrolling works smoothly only in Edge.
-
It helped me - BrightVPN deleted it.
I think the problem was that the application quietly used the browser in the background.
These could also be other plugins or applications that run on a computer.
The browser has nothing to do with it.