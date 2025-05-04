I get lag when scrolling on this website/platform (see video attached). I haven't noticed it anywhere else. I don't get laggy scrolling on this website when I try on other browsers.

I have tried clearing history, downloads, cookies & cache. I've tried disabling extensions, VPN, flags, hardware acceleration, smooth scrolling, ad-blocker.

Can anyone help with what might be causing this please?

See video at this link

I'm using Vivaldi version 7.3.3635.11 on Windows 10.

It doesn't actually look too bad in the video but feels worse. Presumably because the video is in 60fps but monitor is 165hz.