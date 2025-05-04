Properties on Folder ?
How can I see "Properties" on both E-Mails "Folder" ?
Like Windows 10 Thunderbird.
Windows 10 Thunderbird there is number Mails inside the folder.
Linux Thunderbird there is not number Mails inside the folder.
@Ensio Vivaldi Sorry, Vivaldi Mail does not have such property.
@Ensio If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
@Ensio if you hover your mouse over a view, a tooltip will appear and tell you how many mails are in there
@Ensio if you are wondering about Thunderbird on Linux not showing the number you see on Windows, I think you should ask some Thunderbird specialists...
@Ensio said in Properties on Folder ?:
Linux Thunderbird there is not number Mails inside the folder.
Default setting is to show count of unread message. To change select ⋯
and then Show Total Message Count, as highlighted below:
Great ! Thank you !
This helped me a lot, when fixing up different computers EMails hierarchies.
Sycronizing is much more easy goes smoothly.
And "Show folders size".