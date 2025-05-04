Add [All Bookmarks] to Commands list
capedghost
There is an [All Bookmarks] item in Vivaldi main menu, but it is not in the Commands list., I can't add it to other menus.
So please add [All Bookmarks] to Commands list, let users use it.
