Transfering E-Mails failed !
Thank you getting me Vivaldi WebMail !
Installing Vivaldi Gmail/Thunderbird tranfer failed, so that only "Folders" moved, no E-Mails.
And also all Emails vanished from Gmail !
What an mess !
Lakily I had Windows 10 Thunderbird "Local Folder Gmail_2" where I could transfer one by one to "Gmail account".
There was over 1000 E-Mails. I couldn't get back all of them.
I shall try to move E-Mails Gmail/Win 10 Thunderbir to Vivaldi Webmail
I do not know, how to do it, so that Gmail do not go empty ?
One problem still exists. I cannot get off "faulty E-Mail address "ole.holmströ[email protected]" because of Ö ?
Somehow I have got E-Mails to Linux Thunderbird !
@Ensio It's better to write in finnish and use a translation service like https://www.deepl.com/en/translator to translate it to english.
A couple of things:
Vivaldi Webmail is this https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ , you do not have a vaild @vivaldi.net email address to use it yet.
Vivaldi Mail is the built-in e-mail client in Vivaldi.
You need to properly read the documentation of Thunderbird and Vivaldi about
a) how to export your emails from Thunderbird
b) how to import those emails to Vivaldi Mail
Vivaldi Mail is not a Thunderbird 1:1 clone, it has a different concept. Also you may read about the differences between the POP and IMAP mail protocols.
@Ensio Thank you for an good advice. Now I have fixsed this problem.
I build up, same a like, GMail and Thunderbird folders by hand and after that I was syncronizing Vivaldi's GMail.