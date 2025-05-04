@Ensio It's better to write in finnish and use a translation service like https://www.deepl.com/en/translator to translate it to english.

A couple of things:

Vivaldi Webmail is this https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ , you do not have a vaild @vivaldi.net email address to use it yet.

Vivaldi Mail is the built-in e-mail client in Vivaldi.

You need to properly read the documentation of Thunderbird and Vivaldi about

a) how to export your emails from Thunderbird

b) how to import those emails to Vivaldi Mail

Vivaldi Mail is not a Thunderbird 1:1 clone, it has a different concept. Also you may read about the differences between the POP and IMAP mail protocols.