I'm not exactly sure what's causing the issue, but in some search bars or text input fields on certain websites, whenever I press Alt Gr, the text either disappears or gets translated. I've attached some examples below. I'm not sure if this is due to shortcut settings or my keyboard configuration, but it only happens in this browser and can be a bit annoying. I hope someone can help. Thanks!

For example, I type "hello" in DuckDuckGo:

When I press Alt Gr, this happens:

Another example is on Udemy, a site for learning to code. If I try to type the @ symbol (by pressing Alt Gr), it deletes all the text I was typing.