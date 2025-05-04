Alt gr issue
I'm not exactly sure what's causing the issue, but in some search bars or text input fields on certain websites, whenever I press Alt Gr, the text either disappears or gets translated. I've attached some examples below. I'm not sure if this is due to shortcut settings or my keyboard configuration, but it only happens in this browser and can be a bit annoying. I hope someone can help. Thanks!
For example, I type "hello" in DuckDuckGo:
When I press Alt Gr, this happens:
Another example is on Udemy, a site for learning to code. If I try to type the @ symbol (by pressing Alt Gr), it deletes all the text I was typing.
@Racso2004 7.3.3635.11 Win 11 23H2 - works for me to add special character with AltGr. Text stays and does not get translated.
RedSnt Supporters
If you start vivaldi.exe with the
--disable-extensionsparameter, for example by right clicking vivaldi's shortcut -> properties and adding it there, and you afterwards visit duckduckgo or where ever you've seen this behaviour happen, does it still do this weird behaviour? I can't imagine this is built in behaviour, so maybe it's an extension?
It was an extension, thank you very much, I hadn't realized, I've been having that problem for a while, thanks! I'm attaching the images
@RedSnt THANKS!
RedSnt Supporters
@Racso2004 I'm glad it was an easy fix