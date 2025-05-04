private tabs
Hi guys, im having a little trouble with my android phone or browser not sure which, everytime i open an incognito/private tab and press square and swipe up the tab is gone, this doesnt happen on iphone since i not long changed, im wondering if its an issue or some function/feature i can turn off, also ive noticed alot that when i copy a sms code to clipboard the browser doesnt recognise ive got a copied code to paste, besides that everything else been great thanks guys for an awesome browser
Zion571985
@hellmatic hi there maybe you can instal sophos for Android is a antivirus program en incrpted the best free antivirus software, I ever have. No ads only 4 the full protection of you phone. And the manuals are easy follow the steps the guide you the way to protect everything also that no one can open a app without your human identity the finger print.
hi @Zion571985 dont think its a security thing, its somthing with android phones that dont like the keeping of the tabs etc as privacy side of things, but i still dont like it, idk of any apps that i can install that allows me to control when tabs close or stop the cache from cleaning itself so its gone, or an admin control system that allows me to stop any of it happening in the source, im new to android since i was iphone for over 20 odd years