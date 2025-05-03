Bitwarden password manager not working with Vivaldi
fabiobeoni
Anytime on any website I am registered into, when I go to the login Bitwarden is not triggered for entering credentials.
This is a Vivaldi Mobile issue, since Bitwarden works well with all major mobile browser (tested) as well as Vivaldi desktop (for Linux at-least).
I run on Asus Zenfone 8, Android 13, latest versions of both Vivaldi and Bitwarden.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I am also experiencing this issue; however, it occurs intermittently. I have found that closing the tab and reopening the webpage in a new tab sometimes resolves the problem.