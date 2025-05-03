Google Calender - Vivaldi Error fetching task lists, 429
-
Hello,
I have 3 Laptops and on one of them I'm getting this Error:
Vivaldi Error fetching task lists, 429
Also I allowed Vivaldi to get Access to my google calendar. On my MAC its working pretty well, but in windows I cant access it.
-
@niklasn Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@niklasn Which Vivaldi version?
Which OS?
Settings → Calendar → Select Google calendar account and remove with Del or - button does not help?
-
@niklasn said in Google Calender - Vivaldi Error fetching task lists, 429:
Vivaldi Error fetching task lists, 429
Could not find any bug report in internal Vivaldi tracker.
Tested with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 Win 11 23H2.
I have no such error for fetching my Google Tasks.
-
Hello DoctorG
i tried it now again, and now eveything worked fine. I think it was a google problem
-
@niklasn Good to read that is was solved by itself. Perhaps it was a hickup at Google servers.