Update to Chromium 136 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3679.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a jump from Chromium 134 to 136 and a range of fixes and improvements.
136, here we are.
@Ruarí
Morning, there was some issues with V2 extensions, can this happen with this build?
Cheers, mib
Settings][Themes] Add keyboard navigation (VB-116641)
What's that? Arrow button to go up down left right and tab button?
@mib2berlin: umm, read the text from the blog post.
Aaron Translator
@Ruarí
I did but some users report Vivaldi doesn't start with V2 extensions.
I don't use any but I don't want try to test it.
It stopped working. No response. Hurry up and get a fix.
@mib2berlin: the crash on startup was fixed before we put out a snapshot.
@iosbeta: can you provide a little more detail. It is not clear what you are talking about.
@Ruarí
Thank you, all fine then.
@Ruarí After update, vivaldi browser doesn't launch when I click on the icon
Vivaldi not launching here either after installing the latest Snapshot.
Using uBlock Origin.
Posting with Stable 7.33635.11 on Windows 10.
@Pesala Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3678.3
Please read the title carefully. This is not the place to talk about the official version.
@iosbeta Please read my post carefully before making a fool of yourself.
Unable to install. Vivaldi is not running ...
Win10x64
Linu74 Ambassador
On MacOS:
/Applications/Vivaldi\ Snapshot.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi\ Snapshot ; exit; [0503/084225.268909:WARNING:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/process/process_memory_mac.cc:94] mach_vm_read(0x16f5c0000, 0x8000): (os/kern) invalid address (1) [0503/084225.430517:ERROR:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/util/file/directory_reader_posix.cc:43] opendir /Users/m4/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi Snapshot/Crashpad/attachments/2f02113f-a7b2-481d-a2af-3c6e68057db4: No such file or directory (2) [0503/084225.430668:WARNING:chromium/third_party/crashpad/crashpad/handler/mac/crash_report_exception_handler.cc:235] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5) [29325:965694:0503/084225.433166:ERROR:chromium/base/memory/shared_memory_switch.cc:264] Mach rendezvous failed, terminating process (parent died?) zsh: segmentation fault /Applications/Vivaldi\ Snapshot.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi\ Snapshot Saving session... ...copying shared history... ...saving history...truncating history files... ...completed. [Prozess beendet]``` Linu74
I will use zen_browser for a while until it is fixed. Please fix it quickly.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Linu74 Is this with extensions? For me the console does not issue warnings. I have no extensions and Vivaldi starts and works fine till now.
I recovered an old version from a backup, by copying the vivaldi/application folder, then installed 7.43671.3 over that.
All seems to be back to normal, with my bookmarks, shortcuts, and CSS Mods.