Any idea for placing my videofile on speeddial page background?
Hello again. What benefits have opera and Yan dex-browser - that is a video paper in background in speed dial. Can I make the vivaldi to play loop video on background in speed dial? I tried to do this with css but unsuccessfully.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Kunsite
Hi, you need an animated GIF or PNG, tested with GIF work fine.
Depends on your screen resolution this will take a lot of memory and CPU, if you have enough no problem.
On my laptop, specs in my signature, the fan starts running.
Oh. I need to put on back my video. The gif has (usually) bad quality or low frames in it. Why Opera and Yandex browser on chromium can play video on back and it is looking good, vivaldi cannot? This is html background, I suppose? Html have ability to play video on back, may be I can modify speeddial html to do it?
@Catweazle said in Any idea for placing my videofile on speeddial page background?:
@Kunsite, here you can find several animated Vivaldi themes
Thank, but I need my video on background and not in gif poor format.
@Kunsite apng or webp might work well as optimized for truecolor, but still you need some editing to adapt it.
A lot depends on the video source: especially the duration, the color depth, the frame rates.
If the video is actually a brief loop of something, there are good chances, but we need to see it.
I do not need a gif background or something other poor format. I have recorded quality video. In Opera I have only to put video in any theme archive and opera plays my video on background very well. How can I make Vivaldi do so?
@Kunsite you can't, the end
Why? Chromium engine can play video from html code. Vivaldi can not do it?
I nearly suppose, that I can make vivaldi play video in background, may be through classes css, may be through html, someway. There is no trouble to do it in internet pages, speed dial is a page, is not it?
@Kunsite, not direct, but you can set a html archive or specific URL as Home/New tab page on the General and Tab settings, I think,
Is it setting in Settings - General - Homepage - Specific page? I tried, but no effect at all, new tab always a speeddial page. I do not know why.
@Kunsite, open the URL and in General>Specific Page>Init in current Page
I did not understand. I have set the page here (screen). But this setting did not work.
If I open URL in new tab - URL working.
@Kunsite, if you set as homepage this specific page, you also have to select the startup with this homepage, not with last session.
Or you must open the page and selecting specific pages > current page in the startup settings.
Yes it is working, but this is not exit! I need a last sessions tabs after starting vivaldi, without last sessions browser is useless. How can I modify speeddial page to play video on background?
You will need a javascript mod for this. Learn how to use these
The following code will work:
(function videobg(){ "use strict"; const VIDEOFILE = "http://localhost:8000/test.mp4"; /*path to video*/ /** * Initialise the mod * Create the html and place it before the header div so that it appears "behind" the UI */ function initMod(){ const browser = document.getElementById("header"); if(browser){ browser.insertAdjacentHTML('beforebegin', `<video src="${VIDEOFILE}" autoplay loop muted disablepictureinpicture disableremoteplayback style="height: 100vh; width: 100vw; position: absolute; object-fit: fill;"> </video>`) } else { setTimeout(initMod, 500); } } /* Start 500ms after the browser is opened */ setTimeout(initMod, 500); })();
I tried, but it did not work. May be it is not work with local file? Local path to video works in html, in js tried to put https direct link, it is not working also.
In html video working (if I will spicify page in homepage settings).
How can I did it in windows.html? With you js (putting source = js in window .html) is not working
@LonM cool , would be perfect if titlebar/horizontal tabs animation would be opt-out, as it doesn't blend well with luminous videos, but I am aware these are part of the header
(didn't manage to make it work with file:// ... so I used the simplest big buck sample on the net)
https://www.sample-videos.com/video321/mp4/720/big_buck_bunny_720p_1mb.mp4
For the record, the majority of Opera's animated themes are in webm format. Beyond that, I can't help.
If Vivaldi can play webm - I can convert video to it and in any video format needed. Tell me, how I can make vivaldi play webm in background of speeddial?