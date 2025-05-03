I just got latest version of V , and can't find that Search bar beside the address bar
Hello
I just got latest version of V , and can't find that Search bar beside the address bar
i didn't updated my V from too long time !!
Why you removed that search bar ?
How can i get it back ? i don't like to search in address bar !!
@kimoo
Hi, open the Toolbar Editor and drag it back where you want.
Open help pages with F1 and search for "toolbar".
I did it now , Thanks so much
@mib2berlin i found what i write in that search tab , appear in the address bar !
i don't like this
i don't like to to put or to see what i was search for in the address bar , i want to see it only in the search bar
like versions before V6
How can i do that ?
@kimoo
Try disable search in the address field in Settings > Search, there is enable suggestions in Settings > Address bar, try disable.
I don't use the search field, just try or wait for other users here.
Please use the help pages, this is basic Vivaldi knowledge, if you cant find the answer ask here in the forum.
@mib2berlin Back at step 1, he should have just enabled the search field. Settings, Search, Show as a text field. He probably managed to add a second address field instead (which he should remove).
i tried this , but not helped ,the search bar not appeared
I already did that and already got the search bar , but i got what i write in search in my address bar , i don't want to see my searches in address bar
secondly
i was replying to @sgunhouse
@kimoo
Ah, this is a bug, confirmed in the bug tracker.
I had to test a bit more because I don't use the search field, I updated the report.