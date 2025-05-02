I have not set up filters, I want to see my complete inbox. But after reading an email, I want to be able to drag and drop it to the sidebar and stick it in a folder. But drag and drop doesn't seem to MOVE an email, it seems to COPY an email. So I confirm it's in the folder I want it to be in, and then have to delete that email from my inbox. Anyone know what's going on with that?

Also--is there any kind of UNSEND function in Vivaldi Mail--where you can set up a delay--10, 15 seconds before a "sent" email actually goes out?

Thanks, all. I'm a brand new user and so far am very impressed!