Drag and Drop Emails (not attachments) COPY instead of MOVE
I have not set up filters, I want to see my complete inbox. But after reading an email, I want to be able to drag and drop it to the sidebar and stick it in a folder. But drag and drop doesn't seem to MOVE an email, it seems to COPY an email. So I confirm it's in the folder I want it to be in, and then have to delete that email from my inbox. Anyone know what's going on with that?
Also--is there any kind of UNSEND function in Vivaldi Mail--where you can set up a delay--10, 15 seconds before a "sent" email actually goes out?
Thanks, all. I'm a brand new user and so far am very impressed!
Also--is there any kind of UNSEND function in Vivaldi Mail--where you can set up a delay--10, 15 seconds before a "sent" email actually goes out?
Hi and no, the Vivaldi mail client (M3) doesn't have this feature.
We have a feature request about to send a mail hours or a day later.
There are no real folders in M3, there are only views, and this is quite different to other mail clients.
I had 8-10 folders in other clients, now I have 0.
As Vivaldi store all mails in a big database it is irrelevant where they are shown.
So drag does not copy it, it show the mail in two places, move a mail from received to a folder "Travel" still show it in All Messages, for example.
I hope other users can follow along and explain this better than I can.
Welcome to the forum, mib
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76512/option-to-auto-send-e-mails-later
Thanks for responding so quickly. Yes, a SEND function for hours or days later would be great--and I imagine a "delay send" or "unsend" for 15 seconds or so could be part of the same functionality. It would be great to have both.
As far as everything being in one big pile in Vivaldi's database, is there a downside to this? I assume the DB (hence our emails) are both in the cloud and downloaded to our computer, and so it's all getting a cloud backup that way? Is there a file or folder on my computer that I should be backing up separately for extra safety (like there was in Outlook years ago)? Thanks--lots of newbie questions but I kind of love this idea of everything existing in browser tabs--I don't have to open Mac OS Mail, then Notes, then Contacts, etc. etc.
@KR503
It depends of you use IMAP or POP3, IMAP stores all on the mail server (Cloud).
Even you lost your computer, you get all from the mail server if you enable the mail client again.
Backups are always good, backup your profile folder "Default" or the whole user data folder.
On Linux it is in .config/vivaldi, you can find the path in Help > About.
@KR503 In my case it works fine to drag and drop an email from Received to Archive. Dragging back from Archive to Received does not work; I have to right-click and move it to Inbox. It seems odd that Received is called Inbox in that menu.
@KR503 In my case it works fine to drag and drop an email from Received to Archive. Dragging back from Archive to Received does not work; I have to right-click and move it to Inbox. It seems odd that Received is called Inbox in that menu.
All Messages > Received default filtered view is to not to show archived message, as highlighted in image below:
As the message is already present the drag and drop from archive does nothing.
When un-archiving / moving message via pop-up menu the list of folder destinations belong to the account containing the message and to other accounts.