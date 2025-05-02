Friday poll: Custom Themes
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This week, we've reached another milestone with our Themes gallery: we now have over 6000 accepted submissions!
Does the above include your creations already, or are you planning to add to that number in the future?
Head over to vivaldi.net and let us know by casting your vote!
Aaron Translator
No, I have not
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I haven't "created" a custom theme, I just snatch some themes from there and turn off corner rounding and rename it "[Theme Name] Sharp". But it's not mine.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I have created 42 themes, see here:
fred8615 Supporters
Here are mine.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I have 1 theme, a light theme but I recently switched back to dark mode so I really need to make a dark theme of the same palette.
@pafflick Mine is awaiting approval for minimalist dark version and a lite one will be in the queue... .
I had created until now 15 Themes
Got about 10 themes uploaded, but I still keep changing my active theme back to my daily driver:
Alright, I know I have joked about it too many times already, but I spent several hours on the theme background and icons, so I am going to squeeze every last bit of humor from it that I can...
Other more serious themes here:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/users/nomadic