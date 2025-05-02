Vivaldi - Is it really difficult to do that?
kalebepalaciof
Why can't Vivaldi implement a feature that has existed for many years in other browsers and fix the fps drop on Youtube?
The feature I talk about is to hide the favorites bar when loading content in the tab.
It's ironic that the world's most customizable browser can't even hide the bookmarks bar when loading content. It's not like Vivaldi came out yesterday. So I ask the question in the title: Are these 2 problems colossally difficult to solve?
@kalebepalaciof
Update on the case of Youtube fps drops (I hope it helps other users): After some investigation and out of mere suspicion I disabled the "Show animations" option in Vivaldi's settings. The reason for this was that I was suspicious that the sound animation playing on the tab could somehow be causing some drop in the browser's screen composition and affecting Youtube. Well, after disabling Vivaldi's animations I immediately noticed that the browser's usability was more responsive, but to make sure it wasn't just a placebo effect I opened Youtube and inspected the frame drop and to my surprise I was correct! The drop slows down considerably and the video was much more fluid, behaving now almost identically to other browsers. In summary, disabling vivaldi's animations left the browser's overall performance considerably superior and mitigated my problem on Youtube.
I'm not an expert developer, but I imagine the Vivaldi team could fix this so that this workaround didn't have to be used. They could perhaps separate the interface rendering process from the page content rendering process, either by moving to separate threads or some other solution. If any user is having performance problems in Vivaldi, trying this tip will probably help. Vivaldi's animations are very shy you can't feel a big difference between activated or not activated. For me it didn't affect anything. But I hope they find an official solution.
@kalebepalaciof Are you by any chance using one of the advanced Nvidia graphics cards with "super resolution" and have enabled that? The animation setting(s) have been reported as causing problems with that mode.
@yngve Hello. First thank you for answering me. I use a laptop with integrated intel graphics. I report that I have never had this problem using other browsers such as Brave, Opera, Microsoft Edge, Chrome and Firefox. Yes, I used all of these for quite a while. All run smoothly with no lags in the video or overall usability.
@kalebepalaciof Could still be a driver issue; We are aware that e.g. Nvidia have been using the name of the process to change settings to improve performance (e.g. chrome.exe good, vivaldi.exe bad). We actually hacked around that a while ago for the "GPU process" on Windows x64 (but not 32bit/x86).
It could also be that the animation setting (I am not familiar with it) activates functionality that, together with the video stream, occasionally overloads the GPU of your machine.
@yngve I really wish it was a simple driver case, however I tested it on 2 other computers I have (one with AMD DGPU included). It seems to me really a problem in Vivaldi's interface composition. Here on the forum itself and also on reddit there are reports of this same problem, some even associating the configuration of active animations in vivaldi. So far I have found two ways to partially mitigate this problem (improves but does not fully solve) which is 1 - Disable animations. and 2 - (This one I only tested on Linux) Enable 3 flags: Ignore GPU blocklist, GPU Rasterization and Wozone-platform hint = auto to force the use of Wayland.
These two tips will help to reduce the problem. I'm currently testing the second one (of the flags) and I've enabled the animations back. It's working better than without the use of these flags.
I really think that the Vivaldi developers should pay some attention to the rendering process of the interface. Something doesn't feel right.
@kalebepalaciof If "Ignore GPU blocklist" works, that means that the GPU (or the driver) is on Chromium 134's "badly behaving GPUs or drivers" list (so make sure drivers are newest version), and GPUs on this list may cause GPU features to not be used (especially the hardware based ones). Overriding the list may work, or it may trigger other difficult to diagnose problems.
AMD GPUs and drivers have their own issues, and at least some of them appear to be blocklisted, which means that hardware based acceleration (which is generally needed for many video formats to work properly AFAIK) probably won't be used. (Also, as mentioned earlier, some drivers play tricks based on the application connecting to them.)
If you are comparing with other Chromium-based browsers, make sure you test versions based on the same Chromium version as Vivaldi, for Vivaldi 7.3 that is Chromium 134, the most recent Snapshot is Chromium 136; Google Chrome is now v136, Edge and most of the others are v135 (and have been for the past 4 weeks or so) if they have not released v136-based versions. (Mozilla is a completely different engine, can't be compared that way)
AFAIK Wayland has a number of issues generally in Chromium browsers.
@kalebepalaciof Generally speaking, AFAICT there are not all that many reports about dropped video frames, most of the ones I found just now are several years old (newest is 6 months old, and there was just one other reported last year). That suggests that there are few such instances of dropped frames.
The ones that have been tested could not be reproduced, indicating that something locally (CPU, GPU, drivers, network issues, special configurations, etc.) may be causing the observed problem.
There is also a problem that most reports does not provide sufficient details about their system, such as CPU, OS (including variant), GPU, driver versions, vivaldi://gpu output, variant of Vivaldi, etc.
For example, on Windows which CPU version of Vivaldi is used (32 vs 64-bit) can be important; the aforementioned hack for process name on Windows was not implemented for 32-bit.
kalebepalaciof
@yngve After testing for at least a full day on different computers, with different operating systems and hardware (Intel and AMD), as well as checking for possible interference from security software (antivirus), toggling various flags, and using both custom and default configurations, I’ve come to a definitive conclusion. I hope this post helps anyone who reads it in the future.
I’m now 100% convinced that the main cause of lag in Vivaldi—whether when playing videos or during general use—is due to the animations enabled in the browser’s settings.
More specifically, I believe the animation of the sound icon in the tab may somehow interfere with the content composition process. Imagine watching a video while a looping animated GIF plays right next to it.
While this might not be noticeable on powerful hardware setups, users with more modest systems may experience FPS drops and mistakenly think it's a driver or hardware issue—which it’s not—especially since the problem doesn’t occur in other browsers on the same machine.
Disabling animations in Vivaldi’s settings menu resulted in a significant improvement in frame drops on YouTube and in overall usage.
It’s worth emphasizing again that I performed the tests on three different machines (two laptops and a desktop with an entry-level dedicated GPU), all with up-to-date drivers, running both Windows and Linux (dual boot).
I believe that since Vivaldi is the only Chromium-based browser that uses a UI built with JavaScript technologies, it ends up being heavier on lower-end hardware—or perhaps there’s a bug that doesn’t appear in Chromium’s native interface.
I'm glad I was able to mitigate the issue simply by disabling the animations, but I do hope this gets looked into more deeply, with the goal of optimizing Vivaldi’s interface or ensuring it doesn’t directly impact content rendering—something that I believe is already handled better in other browsers.
I won’t be unfair to the point of expecting Vivaldi to have the same interface performance as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, because that would be unreasonable considering the vast amount of customization Vivaldi offers—and customization comes at a cost. However, I strongly believe there must be some way to optimize the root cause of the issue mentioned.
stpvid1 Supporters
@kalebepalaciof YES I have read comments in the past about Animations in Vivaldi forums. It does seem to make it respond a little better than waiting for the page to show a quick effect, don't know if that affects code. Also with Windows O/S settings you can turn off Animations too. HTH
@stpvid1 Generally I'm hyper technologically skeptical and the first time I read about the issue of animations I thought it was pure placebo effect, but when I performed accurate tests myself I was absurdly surprised that it really interfered with performance.