@yngve After testing for at least a full day on different computers, with different operating systems and hardware (Intel and AMD), as well as checking for possible interference from security software (antivirus), toggling various flags, and using both custom and default configurations, I’ve come to a definitive conclusion. I hope this post helps anyone who reads it in the future.

I’m now 100% convinced that the main cause of lag in Vivaldi—whether when playing videos or during general use—is due to the animations enabled in the browser’s settings.

More specifically, I believe the animation of the sound icon in the tab may somehow interfere with the content composition process. Imagine watching a video while a looping animated GIF plays right next to it.

While this might not be noticeable on powerful hardware setups, users with more modest systems may experience FPS drops and mistakenly think it's a driver or hardware issue—which it’s not—especially since the problem doesn’t occur in other browsers on the same machine.

Disabling animations in Vivaldi’s settings menu resulted in a significant improvement in frame drops on YouTube and in overall usage.

It’s worth emphasizing again that I performed the tests on three different machines (two laptops and a desktop with an entry-level dedicated GPU), all with up-to-date drivers, running both Windows and Linux (dual boot).

I believe that since Vivaldi is the only Chromium-based browser that uses a UI built with JavaScript technologies, it ends up being heavier on lower-end hardware—or perhaps there’s a bug that doesn’t appear in Chromium’s native interface.

I'm glad I was able to mitigate the issue simply by disabling the animations, but I do hope this gets looked into more deeply, with the goal of optimizing Vivaldi’s interface or ensuring it doesn’t directly impact content rendering—something that I believe is already handled better in other browsers.

I won’t be unfair to the point of expecting Vivaldi to have the same interface performance as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, because that would be unreasonable considering the vast amount of customization Vivaldi offers—and customization comes at a cost. However, I strongly believe there must be some way to optimize the root cause of the issue mentioned.