On April 23rd, my computer had a hard drive failure. I had been using Vivaldi everyday for over 2 years, and sync was permanently turned on. Tabs, bookmarks, apps/extensions, settings, history, everything.

However, after resetting the computer and getting the new OS, downloading Vivaldi and inputting the encryption password, the only thing that synced were the apps/extensions. Tabs, bookmarks, settings, etc. was all gone. Passwords fine since I kept them elsewhere anyway - But I want my tabs back and, secondarily, bookmarks.

Also, an odd thing is that the apps that synced weren't recent. A few weeks before the hard drive failure, I installed an internet speed checker app. Additionally, more than a month ago, I switched from Tampermonkey to Violentmonkey, but it loaded Tampermonkey instead, meaning the sync was from a much earlier time.

If possible, I would like a way to get my tabs back, even if it's from several months ago. I did press the start syncing button on this new OS, thinking it might do something, but that may have been a mistake. Is there any way I can get my tabs from before April 22nd back?