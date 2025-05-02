Use case "I want a command chain that can toggle on or off based on a condition such as a boolean"

Example command chain currently:

Toggle fullscreen mode Toggle UI Address bar Tab bar

This will go into fullscreen mode, toggle ui, show address bar, and show tab bar. This works, but if I hit F11 again I want it to exit fullscreen mode. This would only be possible with conditionals allowed in command chain.

Suggested feature:

Allow if/elseif/else groups for command chains Allow user to set custom command chain variables to any valid value, i.e boolean, number, string. These variables could be held in their own "command chain" state for the user.

Example with feature request suggestion: If: customFullScreenMode === true

a. Toggle fullscreen mode

b. Set customFullScreenMode to false Else:

a. Toggle fullscreen mode

b. Toggle UI

c. Address bar

d. Tab bar

e. Set customFullScreenMode to true

Extra credit: Allow import/export of command chains so we can share with other users, this would also allow easy syncing of command chains via Vivaldi's sync feature as well, since the data would be serialized