Command Chain Conditionals and User Variables
Use case "I want a command chain that can toggle on or off based on a condition such as a boolean"
Example command chain currently:
- Toggle fullscreen mode
- Toggle UI
- Address bar
- Tab bar
This will go into fullscreen mode, toggle ui, show address bar, and show tab bar. This works, but if I hit F11 again I want it to exit fullscreen mode. This would only be possible with conditionals allowed in command chain.
Suggested feature:
- Allow if/elseif/else groups for command chains
- Allow user to set custom command chain variables to any valid value, i.e boolean, number, string. These variables could be held in their own "command chain" state for the user.
Example with feature request suggestion:
- If:
customFullScreenMode===
true
a. Toggle fullscreen mode
b. Set
customFullScreenModeto
false
- Else:
a. Toggle fullscreen mode
b. Toggle UI
c. Address bar
d. Tab bar
e. Set
customFullScreenModeto
true
Extra credit: Allow import/export of command chains so we can share with other users, this would also allow easy syncing of command chains via Vivaldi's sync feature as well, since the data would be serialized
barbudo2005
The problem with your request is that you start with some improvements and end up needing to create a whole new language, because one thing leads to another.
That is, I see it difficult to implement.
I don't think that's true, it could be something simple like a form, with key value pairs. Key being a string, value being a string, boolean, or number. The value could just be restricted to boolean if that helps.
At the end of the day this is a simple thing to make in any language, web forms do this all the time. If vivaldi was open source, I would do it myself
Said:
If vivaldi was open source, I would do it myself.
Vivaldi has JS Mods. Do it yourself.
Aaron Translator
@barbudo2005 said in Command Chain Conditionals and User Variables:
to create a whole new language
How did Opera (Presto) be implemented in the past? Just be able to replicate the original Opera function.
-
Said:
How did Opera (Presto) be implemented in the past?. Just be able to replicate the original Opera function.
I did not use Opera Presto. I don't understand your comment, please explain it.
Aaron Translator
@barbudo2005
I mean the Old Opera with the Presto core.It implements powerful and complex custom commands.
-
@barbudo2005 ya except stuff like vivaldi hooks has been broken for months https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11298/vivaldihooks-more-useful-mods?page=1
Implementing this via hacky js mods that would get broken probably each update vs making changes to actual vivaldi codebase is a giant difference. I don't want a hacky work around that may only work for a month at best
Said:
I don't want a hacky work around that may only work for a month at best.
This is false to begin with.
And it shows that you don't have the "strength" to make a Mod like other users, who correct them when necessary.
Do it and publish it for others to use, if you dare.
@barbudo2005 I don't get if you're just trolling or what. I can do it, but why waste my time to make something that I would then have to upkeep consistently when it could just be a browser feature. Pretty weird take tbh, do you just sit here all day on vivaldi feature request forums and tell people "make it yourself"?
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Was having similar thoughts the other day when I was trying to do something with Command Chains (I forget what at the moment).
Something like bool, int and string would be amazing.
-
Said:
Pretty weird take tbh, do you just sit here all day on vivaldi feature request forums and tell people "make it yourself"?
My first post was in the sense that you should not get your hopes up because with 5000+ request and a small team it was difficult for your request to materialize in the medium term.
It was you and you alone who said:
Said:
I would do it myself.
Final point.
Sure but just because theres 5000 feature requests doesn't negate the ability for me to be able to add a feature request lol
-
FWIW the use case appears not to justify the request as the issue here lies with Fullscreen Mode and how it stores and restores the UI state on entering and exiting fullscreen mode.
Consider using your command chain to enter fullscreen mode and then use default Fullscreen Mode to exit; maybe assign
Shift+
F11to your command chain and use it to enter fullscreen mode and
F11to exit fullscreen mode.
-
@yojimbo274064400 ya thats what I am doing right now, the use case here is just an example though, I think having this functionality would be a nice feature for command chains in general.