@allanfelipebr

Hi, some settings and the Toolbar Editor is needed to get this in Vivaldi.

By default Vivaldi open the download panel if you start a download, it seems you have this disabled.

To get a popup open the Editor, right click on an icon in the address bar.

Drag the Downloads icon where you want, I have it in the status bar.

Move the Downloads icon out of the panel bar, release mouse, close Editor, ready.

OK, it is a pulldown popup: