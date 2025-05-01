Is it possible to have a "download progress window"?
Hi, I like the way Opera handles downloads, so, is it possible to have a pop-up window that shows the progress of the downloads and when the download is finished, that information appears in the same window? It seems that the way Vivaldi shows that a file is already downloaded is using the Windows notification system.
A Former User
I for one don't generally use Vivaldi's built-in downloader, but the idea sounds quite good.
mib2berlin Soprano
@allanfelipebr
Hi, some settings and the Toolbar Editor is needed to get this in Vivaldi.
By default Vivaldi open the download panel if you start a download, it seems you have this disabled.
To get a popup open the Editor, right click on an icon in the address bar.
Drag the Downloads icon where you want, I have it in the status bar.
Move the Downloads icon out of the panel bar, release mouse, close Editor, ready.
OK, it is a pulldown popup:
@allanfelipebr Not exactly what you want... but you can do it like this. Use the Chromium download page in a separate window that isn't maximised
@mib2berlin Not bad! How did you make it open exactly under the icon (to the right of the address bar). My window is always opening on the left of the screen. Also, I can resize the horizontal size, but not the vertical, which takes all the space until the bottom of the page, is that normal?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@allanfelipebr It's in the Help:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/downloads/
Under "Downloads Popup"
Also, I can resize the horizontal size, but not the vertical, which takes all the space until the bottom of the page, is that normal?
Yes, that's how panels work.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/
mib2berlin Soprano
@allanfelipebr
The "window" you mention is the download panel, we want to remove it and add the download icon to the address bar.
Follow my description how to do this with the Toolbar Editor.
Open the search pages with F1 and search for "toolbar", there you find additional information.
@Pathduck Awesome! Now it's very opera-like, that's what I wanted, thanks.
@mib2berlin Yeah, apparently I wanted a Downloads Popup and not a Downloads Panel, problem solved.