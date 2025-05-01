Vivaldi Mail app for mobile?
-
S_Paternotte Translator
Would Vivaldi consider porting its Vivaldi Mail client (desktop) into a separate mobile app for Android/iOS?
I would consider that a great addition to the offerings helping users moving away from big tech.
The mail client in Vivaldi desktop is mature and proven, and the field of independent mobile mail clients is pretty thinly populated.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@S_Paternotte
Hi, please vote for the existing request, not many user votes but at least tagged as NICE TO HAVE.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27229/vivaldi-mail-app-for-mobile-phones
-
S_Paternotte Translator
@mib2berlin thanks for the pointer.
There's so many requests. It's airways difficult to find the one to vote for.
Actually, I'd already left my vote there in the past. Totally forgot about that. The desire for a Vivaldi Mail app came up again in light of the general move away from (US) big tech these past couple of months. Jon's position on independence and privacy is getting more and more relevant.
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests