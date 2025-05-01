@RuleMakerMachine

All tabs and bookmarks should be synced, if you add a tab on PC one it appear in the window panel of PC two.

It does not appear in the workspace automatically.

So you can reach all tabs but the workspaces are not in sync.

Open vivaldi:sync-internals , it show all what is in sync.

For example if you add a bookmark the counter for Bookmarks rise up.

Tabs are counted as Sessions.

You can also send a tab to other devices/PC's from the tab context menu, they appear in the cloud icon:

Open the help pages with F1 and search for sync, a few pages appear with descriptions and videos.

Cheers, mib