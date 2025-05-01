Sync Vivalid between 2 desktops on two different places
RuleMakerMachine
I start new with Vivalid. Create a lot of workspaces, Link, Tabs, bookmarks and so on.
I registered a new Vivaldi-Account and make all steps for sync successfully.
One week later I started on the second workplace second desktop. Started Vivalidl log on in my Vivaldi-Account and started sync.
I have thought, that I get all my workspaces, Link, Tabs, bookmarks and so on from the first desktop. But this not happen. I get only message, that sync is okay and no workspace or link or tab comes new to this Vivalid-Browser
What I have made wrong?
mib2berlin Soprano
@RuleMakerMachine
Hi, nothing, workspaces are in the sync system but not synced.
Open the windows panel, there all synced tabs are shown in your workspaces.
The only way at moment is to create a workspace with the same name on the new system/desktop and open the tabs/workspace from the windows panel.
RuleMakerMachine
Hello @mib2berlin
What you have written I have understood when I found out where the window panel is.
Yes there are all tabs form the first desktop.
But what has been synced, if workspaces and tabs are not synced?
The bookmarks seems also not perfectly synced.
Anyway.
In the seetings I can find a list under synchronization which kind of things should be synced.
AND TAB IS MARKED.
Which Tabs from desktop one has been synced to the desktop two?
And where are the tabs now who has really synced.
What is the sense of the window panel?
Thanks for your help. I am sorry I am a little bit complicate and often do not understand the simplest things
mib2berlin Soprano
@RuleMakerMachine
All tabs and bookmarks should be synced, if you add a tab on PC one it appear in the window panel of PC two.
It does not appear in the workspace automatically.
So you can reach all tabs but the workspaces are not in sync.
Open
vivaldi:sync-internals, it show all what is in sync.
For example if you add a bookmark the counter for Bookmarks rise up.
Tabs are counted as Sessions.
You can also send a tab to other devices/PC's from the tab context menu, they appear in the cloud icon:
Open the help pages with F1 and search for sync, a few pages appear with descriptions and videos.
Cheers, mib