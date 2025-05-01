Vivaldi Closes on Startup
I just downloaded Vivaldi on my Windows 10 for Ryzen 7 laptop (I think). I ran the .exe from https://vivaldi.com/download/ , and it seemed to finish running, but didn't open the browser. I tried opening the app from my desktop, but opened - I saw a flash across my screen - but closed immediately. I looked in my task manager, and it never ran; it wasn't in history either. I have tried restarting my laptop, re-installing, and deleting the entire folder in ...appdata/local.
FYI, I am looking for help, and there is nothing to be found in ...AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports
@Sectever
Hi, I run a Ryzen 7 mini PC, it use laptop parts.
Maybe it is a GPU/driver issue, I run Windows 11.
Open a command shell (CMD) and start Vivaldi with:
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Okay, I tried that. The same thing happened as when I open Vivaldi from desktop. Still nothing related to Vivaldi in task manager app history.
@Sectever
Hi, a user report a security software does the same on his/her system, do you use one?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107996/urgent-help-needed-browser-crashes-immediately-after-launching-all-functions-unusable/9#:~:text=Huorong Internet Security!
@mib2berlin The only app I have on here that sounds like a security software is Microsoft Defender, which I doubt would cause any unique issues considering how common it is.
@Sectever
Defender work fine, I use it myself.
To be honest, I have no further ideas.
Welp, ty for your help. Ig I js can't use Vivaldi
@Sectever
I am very sorry to hear this.
Please try the next stable version Vivaldi 7.4, I guess it need two or three weeks to get it published.
Cheers, mib