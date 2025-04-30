I have been using Vivaldi on Win and Mac for a month or two, and I'm pretty happy with it.

I recently configured my Yahoo Mail account in the Mail app, and it's been working good. However, I'm also using the Workspaces feature. Originally I opened mail in the Productivity Workspace, where I want it to live, but now it's in a different Workspace, and I can't seem to figure out how to move it. I can't edit the panel thing, and moving the tab to the Productivity workspace doesn't change anything. It just says "Mail is open in a different different window" and when I click on it, it brings me back to whichever Workspace mail is open in.

Can I fix this? I am on version: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Thanks,

~Daniel