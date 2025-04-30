How to control which workspace mail opens in?
girlbandgeek
I have been using Vivaldi on Win and Mac for a month or two, and I'm pretty happy with it.
I recently configured my Yahoo Mail account in the Mail app, and it's been working good. However, I'm also using the Workspaces feature. Originally I opened mail in the Productivity Workspace, where I want it to live, but now it's in a different Workspace, and I can't seem to figure out how to move it. I can't edit the panel thing, and moving the tab to the Productivity workspace doesn't change anything. It just says "Mail is open in a different different window" and when I click on it, it brings me back to whichever Workspace mail is open in.
Can I fix this? I am on version: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Thanks,
~Daniel
@girlbandgeek Mail is only available in the first Window opened when you start Vivaldi.
So, you'd have to move your "Productivity" workspace into that window.
@TbGbe workspaces are available in all windows, there is nothing to move. Mail is not available in any other window than the first one, regardless of what workspace the mail tab is in.
@girlbandgeek this is sadly a long time limitation of Vivaldi Mail. I suggest you don't put mail into any workspace and instead have it in the default "This window" workspace of the first window and pin that tab so it can't be closed. This is to make sure the tab doesn't get moved between workspaces.
Find the mail tab by hitting F2 (opens quick commands) and type "Mail" and select the mail tab. This will jump to the correct window. This way you can quickly jump to the mail tab without having to find the window it is in. Yes it's just a workaround.
@WildEnte said in How to control which workspace mail opens in?:
I suggest you don't put mail into any workspace and instead have it in the default "This window" workspace of the first window and pin that tab so it can't be closed. This is to make sure the tab doesn't get moved between workspaces.
Really? I have done that. But when I click on
Inboxin the panel while another workspace is open, Mail is shown in this workspace and is moved at the same time.
Despite being pinned, it does not remain in the desired workspace.
So there is no working setting to ALWAYS open Mail in a selected workspace.
@Dancer18
I can confirm this, use pinned mail tab for a long time.
There are two ways to get it where you want it.
Jump to the workspace you want to have the mail tab:
Use "Show Mail" from the status bar mail icon.
Open the mail panel and click a folder, in my case Unread.
So Pin does not really pin.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in How to control which workspace mail opens in?:
There are two ways to get it where you want it.
There is actually only one way to do this, namely to switch to the appropriate workspace before opening Mail. The status bar button only shows the most recent mails, but does not open a tab.
So should I make a feature request? Or a bug report?
@Dancer18
Use this one:
@Dancer18 said in How to control which workspace mail opens in?:
Mail is shown in this workspace and is moved at the same time
That's what happens when you write a reply from memory. It used to work that way. I think you should write a bug report, tabs moving between workspaces just because they are selected is a bug in my opinion.
@mib2berlin I don't understand. Where do I find that button? It seems to be different from the mail button for status bar, right?
@Dancer18
No it is on top of the popup.
@mib2berlin Now I got it, thanks. However, clicking on that button while in another workspace, it opened Mail in that workspace moving it from where I pinned it originally.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dancer18
Yes, this happen often to me too, it just make it easier to get it back if you on your "Mail Workspace" or the main page.
I think either this is a bug, pinned tabs should not move anywhere.
@WildEnte Thank you for your comment. I filed a bug report now: VB-116670
@Dancer18
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
girlbandgeek
@WildEnte Thank you! This short cut seems to fix my annoyance. I still find the mechanics a little confusing, but I was able to use the incantation “F2, Mail” to get the mail tab to appear in the desired Workspace, so I think we’ll call that a win