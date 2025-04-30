Feature Request – Enhanced Bookmark Drag-and-Drop for Split View
-
Guaresneider
Dear Vivaldi Dev Team,
First of all, thank you for the incredible work you do—Vivaldi continues to be one of the most versatile and powerful browsers available!
I’d like to suggest a feature enhancement that could significantly improve the usability of the split view functionality.
Request:
Currently, when I split the browser window to display two websites side by side, it works great. However, there are two improvements I believe would make the experience even better:
Drag and Drop from Bookmarks Bar into Split View
I’d love to be able to drag a bookmark directly from the bookmarks bar and drop it into either the left or right pane of the split view. As it stands, bookmarks cannot be dragged to a specific side of the split view, which limits flexibility. This feature would allow users to more intuitively load their preferred URLs exactly where they want them.
Easier URL Assignment in Split Mode
It can be a bit confusing to manage which pane loads a URL when entering split view. A more streamlined interface (such as a prompt or dropdown to choose the target pane) would make split browsing more intuitive, especially for new users.
This feature would be particularly useful for users who rely heavily on multitasking or research workflows.
Thanks again for your time and consideration. Keep up the fantastic work—Vivaldi continues to set the bar!
Best regards,
Axl
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Guaresneider Currently dragging and dropping a bookmark onto a page, opens it in a new tab. To open it in the active tab, drop it in the URL field or just open the bookmark, which will do the same.
In Settings, Bookmarks you can have them open in a new tab.
-
-
@Pesala Ha! I've been getting burned by this (dropping on the page itself) off and on. Hadn't thought of dropping on the Address bar
Dropping on the actual Tab of the tab seems to work too...