Hi,
I added my email signature and checked "Include signature in replied messages" but the signature is not showing up in my replies. It is only showing up if I am composing a new message. Please help. Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
@Ron777 It is working for me in the latest Snapshot.
Try restarting Vivaldi.
I restarted Vivaldi, but the signature is still not showing in the replied emails. I tried two different email addresses and it is the same.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ron777
Hi, did you use quick reply?
Signatures are only working in a normal reply, quick reply doesn't work.
Thanks. You are correct. I was using quick reply