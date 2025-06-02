Hey mate, this is a brilliant CSS mod to get the arc like experience! I have been looking for a while to find auto-hide for vertical tabs and this is the closest I have found so far, and brilliant that it is only CSS! I havent used Arc myself so I am unsure if this is in scope of what you are interested in but I believe further enhancements would require JS for checks to cater for the following scenarios, bare in mind these are just how I use the tabs:

If Workspaces are enabled, cater for hiding them as well.

Not arc like but when hiding, collapse down to favicon

If Panel is enabled and on the same side, the tabs appear after the panel and so intuitively hovering would be the end of the panel not the edge of window

These are only suggestions for my personal usage of tabs dont take it all to heart as you had your own vision in mind initially.

Cheers