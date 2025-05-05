Arc-Like UI
Arc Browser UI
This CSS modification aims to replicate some of the visual characteristics of the Arc Browser UI, including vertical tabs on hover and webview padding.
#tabs-tabbar-container.left{left:0;} #tabs-tabbar-container.right{right:0;} .normal #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right){transition:transform .2s ease-in-out!important;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover){opacity:1;transition:transform .2s ease-in-out!important;} #tabs-tabbar-container.left:not(:focus-within):not(:hover){transform:translateX(calc(-100% + 1px));} #tabs-tabbar-container.right:not(:focus-within):not(:hover){transform:translateX(calc(100% - 1px));} .normal #tabs-tabbar-container.left:not(:focus-within):not(:hover){transform:translateX(calc(-100% + 9px));} .normal #tabs-tabbar-container.right:not(:focus-within):not(:hover){transform:translateX(calc(100% - 9px));} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right) .SlideBar--FullHeight{visibility:visible;transition:visibility 0s ease 0s;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) .SlideBar--FullHeight{visibility:hidden;transition:visibility 0s ease .2s;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right) .tab .title,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right) .tab .close-button,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right) .newtab{opacity:1;transition:opacity .15s ease-in-out .05s;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) .tab .title,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) .tab .close-button,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):not(:focus-within):not(:hover) .newtab{opacity:0!important;transition:opacity .15s ease-in-out 0s!important;} #tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):focus-within .tab .title,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):hover .tab .title,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):focus-within .tab .close-button,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):hover .tab .close-button,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):focus-within .newtab,#tabs-tabbar-container:is(.left,.right):hover .newtab{opacity:1!important;transition:opacity .15s ease-in-out .05s!important;} #webview-container{padding:1px;border-radius:8px;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:border-box;position:relative;z-index:1;transform:translateZ(0);margin:2px;}
Changelog:
v0.2
- Adjusted padding around the webview.
- Removed shadows from the tab container for a cleaner look.
Author: gpgrisha
Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107983/arc-like-ui
@gpgrisha
Hi, looks fine so far but just a quick test.
I have workspaces enabled, default is to show them in the tab bar.
This cause an overlap over the tab space.
If I disable it and move the workspaces to the address bar it is gone.
@mib2berlin hello, thanks for ur feedback and you are right. I noticed this issue before but anytime i try to fix you it becames worse. I also asked AI and it said it's most likely unfixable.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@gpgrisha Well, if AI told you the case is closed.
This post is deleted!
@gpgrisha
Hi, will test later.
It is better to edit the first post with any changed code, after some time we get often many pages and nobody knows which is the last working code.
Maybe add date, version number too.
We are now on Arc_Like version 0.2.
Hey mate, this is a brilliant CSS mod to get the arc like experience! I have been looking for a while to find auto-hide for vertical tabs and this is the closest I have found so far, and brilliant that it is only CSS! I havent used Arc myself so I am unsure if this is in scope of what you are interested in but I believe further enhancements would require JS for checks to cater for the following scenarios, bare in mind these are just how I use the tabs:
- If Workspaces are enabled, cater for hiding them as well.
- Not arc like but when hiding, collapse down to favicon
- If Panel is enabled and on the same side, the tabs appear after the panel and so intuitively hovering would be the end of the panel not the edge of window
These are only suggestions for my personal usage of tabs dont take it all to heart as you had your own vision in mind initially.
Cheers
Glad to know these LLMs are stealing our posts on the forum too...
CSS that looks eerily similar:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/365881
@nomadic i saw that one, i made this for myself cuz animations are nicer and maybe someone else wanna use it
@hovrawl hello, thank you so much for your feedback, my css made to hide the tabs at all so it wouldn't consume screen space. There are already quite a lot of mods allowing you to collapse tabs to favicons so i made this.
Abour the bugs, im not sure how to fix em actually, but if i will know how i will definetly do that.
@mib2berlin it says i cant edit the post after 3600 seconds after posting
@gpgrisha
Ah, this is blocked for new users, you need more reputation and time here in the forum to edit older posts.
I am not sure if you can change it if you get them later.
Maybe a moderator can step by here.
@mib2berlin thanks, i tried again and seems like now i am able to do it. I reworked the post and updated the css version in it.
@gpgrisha
I flagged your post for a moderator, so it was not magic.
Thank you mod's
Hi,
May you like to add some kind of header at your own to the code?
As examples
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/755316
Thank you
Thanks a lot, @gpgrisha, for this CSS mod !
I would have loved to make it work with "AutoHide Tab Bar + Address Bar | Show on Hover" - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92477/autohide-tab-bar-address-bar-show-on-hover?page=1 - (modified and improved by @oudstand in later posts), but did'nt manage to do that. Not skilled enough.
@gpgrisha said in Arc-Like UI:
@Zalex108 hi, can i do it like that?
Yes,
It can be done at your own.
That information is good for the Post, also, having the mentioned on the code, is useful to have the whole details at once.
The Change log on the Code itself, would be unnecessary, this can be found in the Post.
Otherwise,
Each user who copies the code, should write it to know where it belongs.
(Some users are not even aware of this, then asks for an orphan mod they don't remember where came from)
Usually, some code gets broken by V updates, so if you don't have that information, you have to spend some time finding out what's and where's to read/ask about an update.
That's the reason for the request.