Spam from DENIS FRED
Pesala Ambassador
Lately, on April 22nd and today, I have received a couple of spam emails from what looks like a scammer. Has anyone else received such messages to their vivaldi.net email address?
I hope this message finds you well.
If you or someone you know has ever fallen victim to an online investment scam or fraud, you understand the devastating impact it can have—not just financially, but emotionally as well. Unfortunately, with the rise of sophisticated digital fraud, more and more innocent people are being misled by fake investment opportunities, fraudulent bank transfer or crypto platforms, and unregulated brokers promising guaranteed returns.
But there is hope. And that hope comes in the form of with the world’s most trusted and results-driven fund recovery company.
Kindly get back to us if you are interested in recovery back your funds.
Let’s work together to reclaim what’s yours—and ensure these criminals are brought to justice
@Pesala, I love scam which alerts about scam, LOL