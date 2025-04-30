I'm trying to switch from Edge to Vivaldi, however, when I try to import my bookmarks and everything else it would always show me a pop up that says "Close Browser Before Importing"

Which is kind of absurd because I only have Vivaldi open whenever I try to do it. I even closed all the tabs open in that Edge browser profile lol.

Any resolutions on this one?

Here's the import settings I have:

I will be importing from Edge browser from the "Jazz" profile