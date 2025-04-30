Cannot Import Bookmarks (and everything else) from Edge browser to Vivaldi
-
I'm trying to switch from Edge to Vivaldi, however, when I try to import my bookmarks and everything else it would always show me a pop up that says "Close Browser Before Importing"
Which is kind of absurd because I only have Vivaldi open whenever I try to do it. I even closed all the tabs open in that Edge browser profile lol.
Any resolutions on this one?
Here's the import settings I have:
I will be importing from Edge browser from the "Jazz" profile
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@azipha Edge might still be running, depending on your settings.
Check
edge://settings/system/systemSubPage
And make sure "Continue running background extensions and apps when Microsoft Edge is closed" is turned off.
Alternatively, go into task manager and terminate all
msedge.exeprocesses.
-
@azipha Edge has a setting to run in background when you close it.
Open
edge://settings/system/systemSubPage
Disable "Startup Boost" and "Background when Edge was closed" (sorry, i translated from my german Edge).