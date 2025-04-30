Before, I could resize the size of tab level 1 "Data export, SCR_CreateGift" etc.

I have always preferred not to view what tab they are currently displaying. The tiny amount of information is too tiny to be of any use so instead I've labeled them accordingly when I work.

Now, I can't resize them. The "Preview" takes space I'd rather not loose and it gives no added benefit for me. So why was this removed?

I'm confused, why remove a feature?

Is there a solution to this?