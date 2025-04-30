Mail Client gives me an error, all accounts disconnected
Popanz Supporters
I'm running two profiles on Vivaldi. One of them is a backup-profile for my Mails, cause I want to store my old emails locally. So this backup profile is working with pop3. But this profile is refusing to work now for more than a month. I hoped, that some update will make it work again, but no.
The other profile is running without problems using IMAP.
When I start my backup profile, I get this error:
08:05:22.751 error [Mail - startup] TypeError e.folders.Sent is not iterable
All accounts are marked as offline.
The sent folder is available (what means iterable? I haven't found a dictionary which was able to translate it to German)
What can I do to make it work again?
What I have already tried: Using a backup of the profile folder from a time when everything still worked. Unfortunately I get the same error.
@Popanz To iterate means to loop back, if something is not iterable that means it can't be iterated. (Don't worry, the spell check doesn't recognize it either.)
That would have to be a programing error. Though I wouldn't necessarily expect it to break the whole thing - especially as IMAP works fine. But regardless, that error will need them to fix it. Do you have the latest version?
Popanz Supporters
@sgunhouse
Thanx for helping me out with translation.
I have the latest version, I think: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)