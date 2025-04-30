I'm running two profiles on Vivaldi. One of them is a backup-profile for my Mails, cause I want to store my old emails locally. So this backup profile is working with pop3. But this profile is refusing to work now for more than a month. I hoped, that some update will make it work again, but no.

The other profile is running without problems using IMAP.

When I start my backup profile, I get this error:

08:05:22.751 error [Mail - startup] TypeError e.folders.Sent is not iterable

All accounts are marked as offline.

The sent folder is available (what means iterable? I haven't found a dictionary which was able to translate it to German)

What can I do to make it work again?

What I have already tried: Using a backup of the profile folder from a time when everything still worked. Unfortunately I get the same error.