Speed Dial Long Titles on Two Rows
-
LunaSterling
I've been using this piece of code to make long speed dial titles show in two rows.
/* Speed Dial | Wrap speed dial text on two rows */ .SpeedDials .SpeedDial .button-title { text-align: center; text-overflow: clip; white-space: pre-wrap; height: 36px; line-height: 12px; margin-top: -5px; }
However, in Stable 7.3.3635.11 it doesn't work, while in Snapshot 7.4.3671.3 it works. As show in the screenshot. Stable on top, Snapshot is bottom.
I have no idea why it works on Snapshot but doesn't in Stable. Could use some help here.
-
@LunaSterling in some past versions (unsure why) the code only worked correctly when placed at the end of the custom.css ... you might try to move it there or try this variant on stable:
/* Speed Dial | Wrap speed dial text on two rows */ .dials .dial .button-title { text-align: center; text-overflow: clip; white-space: pre-wrap; height: 31px; line-height: 11px; margin-top: -5px; }
-
LunaSterling
@Hadden89
That worked, thanks.