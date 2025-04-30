"Save as" as default option to download
allanfelipebr
I can have "Save" as a default option without asking and even choose the location, but can I have "Save as" as a default option when I click a link with a downloadable file? It's what I always do, because I want to have that window showing me that I can choose the folder, so that I know that it's a file to download.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi and yes, simply disable "Save", then it always ask.
allanfelipebr
I have these same settings and I still have to choose "Save as". I mean, it's just one extra click, but what I meant is to have the folder to download already as next window when I click a downloadable link.
mib2berlin Soprano
Ah sorry, this click you can't avoid.
But this make not much sense to me, without the dialogue you cant choose the folder and could enable "... without asking".
Choose your folder in Settings > Downloads and forget.
We have a feature request for this but it get only 27 user votes since 2019.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36303/download-always-save-as-skip-the-save-save-as-open-confirmation-dialog
allanfelipebr
Thanks, at least there is a solution in this topic:
"You can already do it.
Two settings need to be activated.
vivaldi://settings/downloads/ > Save Files to Default Location Without Asking and chrome://settings/downloads > Ask where to save each file before downloading"