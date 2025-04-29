Customizing search suggestions
lokisapocalypse
I swear this was a feature before but now I can't find it. You used to be able to customize the order of search suggestions so that you could put your bookmarks, history, domain matches, in whatever order you wanted.
However, with a recent update, whatever I had set up has gotten reset or messed up and now I can't figure out where I need to go to fix it.
Is that still an option?
@lokisapocalypse I presume you mean address field suggestions, since bookmarks doesn't seem sppropriate to a search.
@lokisapocalypse As of the current Snapshot at least, you can't choose the order any more. You can enable 6 different sources but can't change the order.
lokisapocalypse
Yes, that is what I meant. That's a bummer. I hate they got rid of it. Maybe it was inadvertent and they'll revert it. I'll add it to the feature requests section. Thanks for the reply.