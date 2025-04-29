How to block VGoSocial on Vivaldi mobile?
sandalchair Patron
This site is pretty much useless to me. Once and awhile I'll read an article on it. The pop ups are super annoying. I'd rather pay a small fee per month than tolerate VGoSocial. An ad free version would be a good option. . I understand the company has to make money and I have been donating. But this popup is the only thing I hate about Vivaldi and I'm considering moving on from Vivaldi mobile. Using "Notes" in Vivaldi is the only reason I keep it on my phone. No problems with the desktop version which is great!
mib2berlin Soprano
@sandalchair
Hi, I never saw a popup from VGoSocial ever, did you enable notifications in Settings > Content Settings > Site settings?
Default is Ask, iirc.
I am not sure if you can en/disable it per page or only global.
@sandalchair VGoSocial is not part of Vivaldi, it's a 3rd party website. You can block notifications from it in Settings > Content Settings. > Site Settings. > Notications.