can't recover the Reading list/ bookmarks
Can't retrieve the reading list and bookmarks after reinstallation of Vivaldi.
Had to reinstall the MacOS software and Vivaldi was deleted too. After I reinstalled and signed in my account, "sync" tab cannot retrieve the topics I had saved.
What can I do?
@mrpm0095 In most cases if you reinstall the OS then the system considers you a different user - at least it does on Windows and Linux. See if you can find your old profile somewhere on your system. You should be able to recover bookmarks from there - not certain where reading list is stored, but bookmarks are in a file named Favorites.
@sgunhouse Thank you for the response.
After reinstalling Vivaldi, I logged into my same account using the same username and password and sync the lists, nothing appeared and now the message I am getting is "Sync completed" and both the reading list and bookmarks are blank.
I don't know where else I can retrieve those information. I have iCloud account and one drive but they don't back up Vivaldi lists.
Please let me know, if you know where I can access those lists in my MacBook Air- if possible.