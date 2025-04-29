Add Feeds to the "Mail and Calendar Single Key Shortcuts" option
-
In Vivaldi settings, there's an option to enable single key shortcuts for Mail and Calendar, but not for Feeds. I've noticed the shortcuts work in Feeds when I have Mail and Calendar enabled, but they stop working if I disable Mail and Calendar. Is it possible to add Feeds to this so we can use single key shortcuts without enabling the Mail and Calendar features? Here's a screenshot showing the location of the feature in Vivaldi settings:
Thank you.
-
I have recently made a profile that has feeds enabled but not mail and calendar. Now I noticed that I cannot use the shortcut "K" or "G" for "Mark as read" on feeds, so I have to use the mouse. I second that it would really be nice to have these shortcuts also on a "feed only" profile.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TurboDave @heinzstr
Hi, one can report this to the bug tracker, this is inconsistent.
If the developer don't accept this as a bug it can be changed to a feature request.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
OK, reported as VB-116663
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@heinzstr
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
-
@mib2berlin Looks like heinzstr beat me to it, but thank you v much for your response.