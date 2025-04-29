how can I permanently hide sidebar?!
how can I permanently, completely, fully, entirely and forever delete, hide, destroy, erase this horrible sidebar?! how can I NORMALLY open the POP-UP menu of bookmarks from the button on the address bar?
@bomgavs F4 will hide the panel bar (which is likely the sidebar);
with
vivaldi:bookmarksyou get the full tab version of bookmarks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bomgavs
Hi, you cant, this is one of the main features in Vivaldi.
i dont want press any key to hide some unusual thing every time. i want just press button on address bar "favorites", and ... see favorites, not BAR WITH favorites, just popup favorites (as downloads). If that's not possible, I'll continue searching in a normal browser. But as I understand it, there are no such browsers anymore - either one doesn't work, or the panels are removable...
@bomgavs Opening bookmarks in a new tab is easier to do , but you might be interested in this (or not)
@mib2berlin thanks, it helps me. it's bad that so much movement is needed for such a small thing
Pesala Ambassador
@bomgavs You can also enable the Bookmark Bar in Settings, Bookmarks:Show Bookmark Bar