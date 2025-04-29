@mib2berlin said in How to stop Vivaldi to open the last visited website at startup?:

@RattleQuake

Man, did you use the Exit entry in the Vivaldi menu?

EDIT: I am sorry, was a bit harsh but I wrote this two times already.

I did not perceive your response as "harsh," in fact I thank you again for your help. But I'll try to give an example to make myself better understood: I use Brave as a second browser on my phone. Based on chromium as Vivaldi is. When I close Brave I don't have to do any steps to avoid finding the last page I visited when I reopen it. I open the browser and find the page empty, as I would prefer it to be on Vivaldi, without having to do anything before closing the browser. Obviously this is my preference, and it is not certain that others feel the same way. I don't understand what difficulty there is in implenting this feature in Vivaldi as well.