How to stop Vivaldi to open the last visited website at startup?
The question is the same I wrote in the title.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RattleQuake
Hi, it depends on your workflow, if you want to keep open tabs open a new tab and then close Vivaldi.
It start then with the startpage.
The setting Clear Session Data in Settings > Privacy and Security has a checkbox for "Close all open tabs on exit".
Cheers, mib
EDIT: You need to close Vivaldi with "Exit" from the Vivaldi menu or it keep all tabs.
thanks for your suggestion but Vivaldi on my Android phone does not offer the choice you mentioned. I keep selecting to clear all browsing data on exit, so I consider it very strange behavior on Vivaldi's part to persist the last visited page in the cache when I reopen the browser.
https://i.imgur.com/oNLH9mV.jpeg
https://i.imgur.com/soxIXtx.jpeg
@RattleQuake
You have Clear sessions browsing data on exit:
As mentioned in my edit you need to use Exit from the Vivaldi menu, if you close it other ways it doesn't work.
There is a feature request already to move "Exit" where you want in the menu.
Now it is at bottom of the menu.
@RattleQuake
And if you use this method:
it doesn't work either?
Yes, I know the methods you have kindly described but I do not understand why developers have difficulty (or do not want) to make sure that the function that allows you to delete all the data on exit is fully effective. In fact, if Vivaldi really deleted everything on exit, the reboot would not show the last page visited, which is clearly kept in the cache.
Thank you for your great assistance and patience. Have a nice day.
@RattleQuake
It does if you use the Exit entry, I tested this, make sure you have this enabled.
I only have the "Automatically Close Tabs" function and it works badly. First, there is no “close all tabs on exit” option. Another oddity: I select the minimum term, which is 1 day, but it always remains selected "3 months" when I return to the main menu. I have tried many times to uninstall the browser, after emptying cache and data, but a new installation does not solve the problem. The version is 7.2.3628.126, on Android 13, Samsung A32 5g.
@RattleQuake
Settings > Privacy and security > Clear session data on exit > Close open tabs.
I am on the same Vivaldi version.
Oh, yes, I selected all the squares with the check mark... and don't work as expected
@RattleQuake
Man, did you use the Exit entry in the Vivaldi menu?
EDIT: I am sorry, was a bit harsh but I wrote this two times already.
I did not perceive your response as "harsh," in fact I thank you again for your help. But I'll try to give an example to make myself better understood: I use Brave as a second browser on my phone. Based on chromium as Vivaldi is. When I close Brave I don't have to do any steps to avoid finding the last page I visited when I reopen it. I open the browser and find the page empty, as I would prefer it to be on Vivaldi, without having to do anything before closing the browser. Obviously this is my preference, and it is not certain that others feel the same way. I don't understand what difficulty there is in implenting this feature in Vivaldi as well.
@RattleQuake
I don't think this would be difficult, there are simply two ways to close Vivaldi.
It's the same on desktop closing windows, using X is different to Exit from the menu.
We had feature requests for this but they got only a handful user votes in Years and so I guess this will not change.
Cheers, mib
Thank you again and goodnight