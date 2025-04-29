E-mail account vivaldi.net
-
Hello.
I have been working on phasing out the use of Microsoft and Google systems and applications for quite some time. For that reason I wanted a web browser in which you also have the mail, agenda, contacts etc. in one. Vivaldi has that but you can not immediately create a 'vivaldi.net' mail account because you first have to build up a reputation. I think that is a shame and I wonder how long something like that can take. I now have protonmail, agenda and drive but that can not be integrated into the vivaldi mail because you need a proton bridge? Does anyone have better ideas or am I wrong?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@hkdanser You might be able to get the Proton bridge working ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/779363. If you are active in the community, sooner or later you will receive access to mail. But if that’s your only reason for interacting, you will become even more impatient, and understandably so. Can’t be helped. The Vivaldi mail server is no longer a service, see it as a gift to community members.
-
@luetage Anyway, thanks a lot for your response. It's clear to me and I'll think about getting started with that bridge soon.
Update: I think it won't be a proton bridge because it's only a desktop solution. For now I'll log in via the Porton site
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Mail