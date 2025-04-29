Passwortmanager bzw Popup lässt sich nicht deaktivieren
-
Hallo,
ich bekomme ständig dieses nervige Passwort speichern Popup. In den Einstellungen habe ich das deaktiviert, aber nach einem Browser Neustart ist es in den Einstellungen wieder aktiviert.
Nervig deswegen, weil ich nicht den Vivaldi Passwortmanager benutze, sondern Bitwarden.
PS: Ich habe auch versucht den Sync komplett zu deaktivieren und das ganze nochmal durchgespielt. Ich dachte das der Sync vlt die Einstellungen wieder ändert. Hat aber nichts gebracht.
Ich habe einen Bugreport erstellt, falls wer das gleiche Problem hat. Wo ich den finde, keine Ahnung.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikefmmedia
Hi, please only English in the international forum section.
*Hi,
i keep getting this annoying password save popup. I disabled this in the settings, but after a browser restart it is activated again in the settings.
Annoying because I don't use the Vivaldi password manager, but Bitwarden.
PS: I also tried to deactivate the sync completely and played through the whole thing again. I thought that the sync might change the settings again. But it didn't help.
I created a bug report in case anyone has the same problem. Where I can find it, I have no idea.*
Extensions can change user settings, for example:
"Perplexity" Change startup settings
Disable all extensions and restart.
Are some passwords already saved in the Vivaldi manager?
Is this your report?
VAB-11115
Login by passcode offered but not wanted
The popup is not from Vivaldi.
The bug tracker is not public, we have a thread where you can ask about the status of a report.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
mikefmmedia
Hi @mib2berlin , it's VB-116624.
Thanks for the hint to deactivate extensions! I checked that and it was the bitwarden extension.
I already answerd to the mail from [email protected] with that cognition.
-
@mikefmmedia Danke.
Ich habe den Bugreport geschlossen.
Kannst du das Problem mit der Vivaldi-Einstellung bitte an den Bitwarden-Support als Bug melden?
-
Hi @DoctorG ,
ja mache ich
-
@mikefmmedia Sehr gut!
-
FYI: Here is the Bugreport https://github.com/bitwarden/clients/issues/14535