i keep getting this annoying password save popup. I disabled this in the settings, but after a browser restart it is activated again in the settings.

Annoying because I don't use the Vivaldi password manager, but Bitwarden.

PS: I also tried to deactivate the sync completely and played through the whole thing again. I thought that the sync might change the settings again. But it didn't help.

I created a bug report in case anyone has the same problem. Where I can find it, I have no idea.*

Extensions can change user settings, for example:

"Perplexity" Change startup settings

Disable all extensions and restart.

Are some passwords already saved in the Vivaldi manager?

Is this your report?

VAB-11115

Login by passcode offered but not wanted

The popup is not from Vivaldi.

The bug tracker is not public, we have a thread where you can ask about the status of a report.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/

