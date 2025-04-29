new tab won't add to existing stack
I have a pinned tab stack, with 2 tabs. It previously contained 3 tabs. Tab 3 disappeared from the stack. I went to the site, and am trying to add the tab to the existing pinned tab stack. Doesn't work. I can see the tab being dragged over but releasing the mouse key doesn't deposit the tab in the stack.
allow stacking by drag and drop is checked.
What is the problem?
mib2berlin Soprano
@astro46
Hi, to my knowledge you can add a "normal" tab to a pinned tab stack.
Go to the stack, open a new tab with Ctrl+T, open your page.
Or unpin and move the exiting tab to the stack, pin.
duhhh. didn't occur to me to try opening the stack, and then a new tab.
thanks.
btw: is there a setting for showing what tabs are in a stack by hovering. None of the options I see at settings>tab stack seem to do this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@astro46
Show tab thumbnails should do this.
turning on thumbnails did it. thanks.