Password Manager
I have found that many of my passwords in the PM are gone. Also, it no longer asks me if I want to save password to my Password manager. Is there a way to manually enter user id and password? Thanks!
@jancyemcd Open in address field Vivaldi's internal Chromium page
vivaldi:password-manager/passwordsand try to add it.
@jancyemcd Best way to avoid loss of passwords is to run a external local password manager app f.ex. like Keepass2 or KeepassXC or similar.
Or if you still want to use Vivaldi password manager then as a backup of your in Vivaldi stored passwords you can regularly export passwords as CSV file (️store them in safe place as the fie is human-readable); see Settings → Privacy → Passwords → Export Passwords