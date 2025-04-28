Can mute ( tab ) button be disabled?
Lucky80000000000
As it is an annoying feature. Tried the chrome flag but the browser ignores it
mib2berlin Soprano
@Lucky80000000000
Hi, for some it is the most important feature.
There is no setting for it but you can use some CSS modification from @pafflick.
.win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .tab-audio, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .tab-audio, .win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-muted .tab-audio, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-muted .tab-audio, .win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).tab-captured .tab-audio, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).tab-captured .tab-audio { transform: scale(0) !important; } .win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .favicon, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .favicon, .win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-muted .favicon, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-muted .favicon, .win #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).tab-captured .favicon, .linux:not(.alt) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).tab-captured .favicon { transform: scale(1) !important; }
Howto add this to Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Lucky80000000000
Of course. I rather have Right Click > Mute tab. As usually clicking a tab for sitching to it, lands the click involuntary over the mute button. Specially with a lot of tabs open.
Thanks, however, I don't get it. If that is a css modification , then the right approach is to enable css styling in experiments and then creating a custom folder with this content saved as .css in that folder. That does not work. Maybe this is a javascript code as the tutorial mention ? Should I use the modify window.html method and save the content as custom.js and place it alongside window.html?
Edit: it worked. A browser restart wasn't enought but calling chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css made it work instantly
Edit2: Ok, sometimes is there; sometimes it is not. I can not tell exactly what triggers it. Maybe it returns after tab lost focus for several minutes idk. At least now I'm more alert and can spot it in advance.