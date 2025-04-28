@mib2berlin said in Can mute ( tab ) button be disabled?:

Hi, for some it is the most important feature.

Of course. I rather have Right Click > Mute tab. As usually clicking a tab for sitching to it, lands the click involuntary over the mute button. Specially with a lot of tabs open.

Howto add this to Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1

Thanks, however, I don't get it. If that is a css modification , then the right approach is to enable css styling in experiments and then creating a custom folder with this content saved as .css in that folder. That does not work. Maybe this is a javascript code as the tutorial mention ? Should I use the modify window.html method and save the content as custom.js and place it alongside window.html?

Edit: it worked. A browser restart wasn't enought but calling chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css made it work instantly

Edit2: Ok, sometimes is there; sometimes it is not. I can not tell exactly what triggers it. Maybe it returns after tab lost focus for several minutes idk. At least now I'm more alert and can spot it in advance.