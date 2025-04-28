Current day history is missing
-
Hi,
The most recent entry on the history list is from 16:51 yesterday od day before yesterday, hard to tell. Why is it like taht?
cheers
(my browser is up to date)
-
@waskimar Had you synced between PCs/Smartphones?
I remember a old issue where only current day's history was synced.
And sure that you had not listed history panel or tab for only the day or used a filter to search for a entry ?
-
Probably not, but on my mobile the last entry on the history list is from couple of hours ago. So even my mobile application is not up to day, or up to minute either.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@waskimar
Hi, it should take only a few seconds to update sync between devices.
If the Android device is running Vivaldi and you open a new tab on desktop the history is updated.
Which view you use in Vivaldi desktop, day?