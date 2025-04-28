Promote the poll from the Vivaldi Community page every time a new one is added. For example, it could be a browser built-in message which would redirect to the poll from here or even would be a poll itself, so the user wouldn't need to go to the Vivaldi Community page, which might bother him/her.

I think that this feature would make it easier for Vivaldi technologies to decrease/partially remove the Data Collection, so some of the concerned users would have fewer problems into choosing Vivaldi as their browser. Now, there are few users actually voting on the poll. It should be made more known to users.

Note: This idea came from this post on Vivaldi Social