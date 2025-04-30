Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
いつぞやのアップデート以降、検索入力ボックスに入れた全角スペースが「%E3%80%80」になってしまい、微妙に見づらくなっています。
URLエンコードされていることは理解できますが、これまでのように「国内 マクド」と、入力したそのままの表示にはなりませんでしょうか。
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3775)
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
