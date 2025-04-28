Vivaldi in Tesla? (Forked discussion)
//MODEDIT: Topic forked from Bring Vivaldi to Tesla
@Pesala , I don't know if it would be a good idea, with Musk's fame going down, due to continuous problems with Tesla, whose poor self-drive capacity has already caused several accidents, which has also shown that the self-drive promotional videos were faked and also with making the dictator on Twitter.
Mercedes has now mastered this area much better, with an infinitely better quality of the vehicle.
I think that if Vivaldi wants to spread Vivaldi Auto, it would be better to start with the European manufacturers, as it did with Renault.
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle Opinions based on misinformation are worthless.
Please take the time to understand the issue of autonomous driving explained by AI Experts like James Douma.
Market reach for Vivaldi is based on the number of vehicles on the road. The Mercedes EQS sold 1,027 vehicles in 2022. Tesla sold 1.31 million vehicles in 2022, but they also have many older vehicles on the road.
Current FSD Beta users are 400,000, so Tesla have an unassailable lead in the amount of data to train their software. Waymo and other FSD cars are geo-fenced, whilst Tesla's solution can work anywhere.
@Pesala , I agree that opinions based on misinformation are worthless
https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-is-sued-by-drivers-over-alleged-false-autopilot-full-self-driving-claims-2022-09-14/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tesla-autopilot-staged-engineer-says-company-faked-full-autopilot/
https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-full-self-driving-video-allegedly-faked/
https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/autopilot-buddy-tesla-amazon-accessory/
https://www.cbsnews.com/tampa/news/tesla-recalls-nearly-363000-full-self-driving-vehicles-to-fix-unsafe-actions/
https://www.newsweek.com/tesla-recall-half-million-cars-failing-comply-safety-standards-1677989
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle Please take your off-topic allegations elsewhere. It has no place in this feature request to implement Vivaldi Browser in Tesla cars. This misinformation has been debunked many times.
For example: The truth about Tesla's Voluntary FSD “Recall”.
@Catweazle Btw, someone always will be contrary on some parternship.
Also, is something which should be triggered by Tesla Users and Vivaldi/Tesla Marketing Depts.
If this bring a bit of revenue to the devs, why not
Which is sure is that I don't trust any kind of autopilot.
@Hadden89 , I agree, it will be a general technology in the future, but currently I see it as still too beta to be able to entrust it to life without human control
@Pesala Yees, I see, debunked "many" times
@ThePfromtheO Only one example is much, no?
@LonM Truthfull!
@Catweazle Well said.
GroupNebula563
Right, here's my thoughts on the matter: Vivaldi coming to Tesla would make me (and probably countless other people) singlehandedly drop Vivaldi. I think that's all that needs to be said.
Pesala Ambassador
@GroupNebula563 Thank you for proving beyond any reasonable doubt how deluded Tesla-haters are.
So, in brief, if Vivaldi were to implement support for using its browser in Tesla, the best BEV in the world, that you would never buy, you would stop using the best browser in the world, which is free.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Pesala said in Bring Vivaldi to Tesla:
you would stop using the best browser in the world
No, I wouldn't
Only if V would radically change its privacy statements. In this case, I would be forced to do so
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle said in Bring Vivaldi to Tesla:
I agree, it will be a general technology in the future,
Two years on, and the future has arrived.
- Since January 2025 FSD (Unsupervised) has been driving vehicles from the end of the production line to the outbound vehicle lot in the Freemont Factory
- Since April 2025 FSD (Unsupervised) has been driving the Model Y and the Cybertruck from the end of the production line in the Austin Gigafactory to the outbound vehicle lot
- FSD (Supervised) has been driving in China facing all kinds of hazards not usually found in the US
- The Robotaxi Service is currently being tested by Tesla Staff in Austin, prior to its official roll-out in June.
If Vivaldi is taking the trouble to get installed in cars, but ignoring the biggest player by far, they are missing out on a potential customer-base of 7 million users worldwide.
@Catweazle Is this real?
@Catweazle said in Bring Vivaldi to Tesla:
the European manufacturers
Now more than ever!